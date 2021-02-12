Young Warriors gets a draw in AFCON warm-up.

Windhoek, Feb 12–The Young Warriors held the Mauritania Senior Men’s National team to a one -one draw in a friendly match that took place at the MFA Technical Centre in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The match was part of the Young Warriors preparations for their opening match against Central Africa Republic on Monday in the maiden appearance at the CAF U/20 African Cup of Nations that starts 14 February in Mauritania. Namibia’s goal was scored by Juninho Jantze.

“ The results we obtained is more than expected, we were not expecting to draw with their senior team, tactically the boys were on point and they proved that they are more than capable to carry out instructions and they performed exceptionally well on the pitch.

We had chances to score more goals but we did not deliver and that is the only thing left for us to work on. The technical team achieved their object by letting all the boys feature in this match and we are pleased with all their performances” ,says Head Coach James Britz.

He adds that the team was hoping to play more friendly games but due to certain reasons they only managed to secure one.

“We were looking forward to more friendly matches for the boys but we are happy that we at least managed to play one friendly match. Tomorrow, we return to the drawing board, do a recovery session and just motivate the boys and build up their spirits.

We are hoping the tournament kicks off in good spirits and the boys will perform the same or better against Central African Republic.”

Namibia will start their campaign on 15 February against Central African Republic and then take on Tunisia on 18 February before concluding off their Group B action against Burkina Faso on 21 February.

