President Geingob appoints Mr James Mnyupe as Presidential Economic Advisor.



Windhoek, Aug 31-President Geingob has appointed Mr. James Mnyupe as Economic Advisor with effect from 1 September 2020. President Geingob wanted the right fit

for the job, considering the needs of the country at this difficult time when the COVID-19 global pandemic has impacted and subdued economic activity across the globe, including Namibia.

Mr. Mnyupe, a Chartered Accountant by profession is the outgoing Managing Director of the asset management firm, Allan Gray Namibia (Pty) Ltd. A graduate of the University of Namibia and Rhode University (RSA), he served as a member of the Presidential High Level Panel on

the Namibian Economy (HLPNE).

Mr. Mnyupe is also a Certified Financial

Analyst and holds a Certificate in Infrastructure in Market Economy from

the Harvard Kennedy School (USA).

Mr. Mnyupe will strengthen the Presidential Advisory Team, which

has functioned without an economic advisor. Mr. Mnyupe brings much

needed insights and expertise about the catalyzing role of the private sector and investments in the process of economic growth.

In light of his pedigree in the field of economy and investments, he will play a

pivotal role in assisting President Geingob in the execution of post-COVID-19 recovery plans for Namibia. On 1 September 2020, Mr. Mnyupe will board the Presidency and will hit the ground running.

President Geingob expresses confidence in the ability of Mr.Mnyupe to carry out his mandate, and wishes him all the best in his new assignment.

NDN Reporter