Sports

Bank Windhoek Relay 2023: A Successful Event Promoting Fitness and Charity

May 17, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 17 — The Bank Windhoek Relay, held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, saw 55 teams of four enthusiastic participants come together for a day of fitness and charitable giving. With the theme “Join the Relay Revolution,” this annual event aims to promote teamwork and healthy lifestyles.

The teams competed in walking, running, and cycling categories, with both mixed men’s and women’s groups. Each team member had to complete a five-kilometre (km) run or walk, contributing to the overall distance of 20 km.

In the Mixed Walkers category, the Speedfreaks claimed first place with a time of 2:01:15, followed by Sanlam All Stars and Faster Than Snails, who finished with combined times of 2:03:23 and 2:15:23, respectively. The CAAM Girlies took the top spot in the Ladies’ Walkers category, completing the course in 2:16:20. They were followed by Megatech Walkers 1 (2:29:09) and Not Fast Just Furious (2:44:48) in second and third place, respectively. The Men’s Walkers category had a single participant.

In the Mixed Runners category, Transformers secured first place with an impressive time of 1:29:13. Running on Empty and Cool Runnings finished in second and third place with times of 1:29:28 and 1:29:49, respectively. In the Ladies’ Runners category, Wannabee Runners crossed the finish line at 1:49:07, followed closely by Moms That Run at 1:50:49. The Annabelles claimed the third spot with a time of 1:53:22. In the Men’s Runners category, Transcendence took first place with an impressive time of 1:05:20, followed by Megatech Runners 2 (1:05:53) and The Intangibles (1:28:20) in second and third place, respectively.

All funds raised during the Bank Windhoek Relay will be donated to charity by the Bank. – Namibia Daily News

