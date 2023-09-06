Trending Now
Art & Culture

Bank Windhoek Excels at Ongwediva Agricultural Trade Fair, Promoting Digital Banking

September 6, 2023

Staff Reporter

ONGWEDIVA, Sept. 6 — Bank Windhoek recently concluded a highly successful exhibition at the Ongwediva Agricultural Trade Fair, which took place from August 25 to September 2, 2023. The Ongwediva Trade Fair has been a pillar of community engagement and economic growth in Northern Namibia for the past 23 years. This year, Bank Windhoek placed a strong focus on providing digital banking solutions to its customers.

Suzette January, Manager of Stakeholder Engagement and Events, shared, “We showcased our full range of digital banking innovations during this event, and our customers showed great interest in exploring these alternative transaction methods.”

The bank’s dedicated team was present to assist and guide attendees in utilizing state-of-the-art banking facilities. These service offerings included a note-taking machine, a coin acceptor machine, a self-service kiosk, and traditional teller services. Customers had the convenience of requesting bank confirmation letters, and statements, opening bank accounts, and adjusting their card limits using the self-service kiosk. Staff members were also on hand to assist customers with registration and provide demonstrations of the Bank Windhoek Mobile App.

Bank Windhoek’s presence at the Ongwediva Trade Fair not only highlighted its digital banking capabilities but also delivered valuable financial education and support to the local community.

The introduction of self-help kiosk machines represents a pioneering effort that reaffirms the bank’s role as a catalyst for progress in Namibia. These machines empower individuals with access to a wide range of banking services at their convenience, promoting financial inclusion and self-reliance for businesses and individuals alike.

