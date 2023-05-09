The Hospitality of the Himba Tribe: Offering Sex as a Sign of Welcome

Staff Writer

The Himba tribe, also known as the Ovahimba, is an indigenous group with a population estimated between 20,000 to 50,000 people residing in northern Namibia. The tribe is known for their unique way of life, which includes their beliefs, customs, and traditions.

One of the most fascinating aspects of their culture is their attitude towards sex. Unlike other societies where sex is often viewed as a taboo subject, for the Himba tribe, it is a way to show hospitality and a warm welcome. However, there are certain rituals and customs that must be followed during the act. For example, the man must beg the woman to remove her ornaments one by one, and he must return them intact after the act.

The Himba tribe also has a distinctive approach to hygiene. Due to their harsh desert environment and lack of potable water, they do not take baths in the traditional sense. Instead, the women use smoke baths and apply aromatic resins on their skin. The resins, which are a combination of butterfat, omuzumba scrub, and ochre, are believed to protect their skin from the harsh desert sun and insect bites. The red colour of the resin signifies earth and blood, which are both essential elements of their culture.

Aside from their customs, the Himba people are predominantly livestock breeders and farmers. They gather firewood, cook, serve meals, and source fresh water. The tribe has managed to maintain their traditional way of life despite the encroachment of modernity.

In recent times, there have been concerns about the impact of modernization on the Himba tribe’s way of life. Some fear that their unique culture and customs may disappear with the advent of modernization. However, there are efforts by the government and non-governmental organizations to preserve their culture and way of life.

In conclusion, the Himba tribe is an intriguing group of people with a unique culture and way of life. Their customs, beliefs, and practices are a reflection of their environment and history. While their traditions may appear unusual to outsiders, they hold significant meaning to the Himba people and are essential elements of their identity. – Namibia Daily News