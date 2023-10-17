Minister of Sport Urges Namibians to Support Local Sports Activities

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, the Hon. Agnes Basilia Tjongarero, has urged Namibians to support local sports activities. The Minister made this call at the launch of the Nedbank Desert Dash 2023, which took place on 17 October 2023 at the Nedbank Campus Sky Garden in Windhoek, Namibia.

In her speech, the Minister expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the Nedbank Desert Dash for their unwavering commitment and dedication in bringing the event to life. She also commended Nedbank for its continuous contributions to the sport industry in Namibia.

The Minister highlighted the importance of sports in the growth of the nation, noting that sporting events unite us, encourage well-being, and cultivate a sense of national unity. She also pointed out that the Nedbank Desert Dash is a prime illustration of this concept, as it not only highlights Namibia’s beauty but also motivates Namibians to embrace active living and tackle individual challenges.

The Minister also took the opportunity to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support for sports in Namibia, which she described as “heartwarming.” She cited the recent qualification of the Namibian football team for AFCON, the Namibian rugby team for the World Cup, and the Namibian under-19 cricket team for the 2024 under-19 Cricket World Cup as examples of the country’s sporting prowess.

In conclusion, the Minister urged Namibians to continue supporting local sports activities. She called on corporate organisations and institutions to follow Nedbank’s lead in investing in the sports sector. She also urged Namibians to cheer on our local teams and athletes, as they represent our nation on the international stage.

The Nedbank Desert Dash is a 250km mountain bike race that takes place in the Namib Desert. It is one of the most challenging and unique mountain bike races in the world, and it attracts cyclists from all over the globe. The race is also a major tourist attraction for Namibia, and it generates significant revenue for the country.

The Minister’s speech is a timely reminder of the importance of sports in Namibia. Sports can play a vital role in nation-building, and they can also help to promote tourism and economic development. The Government of Namibia is committed to supporting the sports sector, and it is working to create an environment where athletes can thrive.