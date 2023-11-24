Celebrating the International Year of Millets: A Culinary Exploration in Windhoek

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, November 24 — In a collaborative effort between the High Commission of India in Namibia and the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, a special joint event commemorating the International Year of Millets took place on November 21, 2023. The event unfolded at the Multi-purpose Hall of the High Commission of India, located at 97 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Klein Windhoek, at 1800 hrs.

The occasion brought together a distinguished audience, including Namibian dignitaries such as Ambassador Penda Naanda, Executive Director at MIRCO; Ms. Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, Executive Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reforms; Mr. Sikongo Haihambo, Executive Director of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade; members of the Diplomatic Corps; representatives from government bodies and agricultural agencies; business and industry leaders; media representatives; members of the Indian community; and guests from various walks of life.

The evening commenced with a captivating short film on millets, setting the stage for a series of insightful discussions and presentations. High Commissioner Mandarapu Subbarayudu extended a warm welcome, followed by co-host Ambassador Penda Naanda’s opening address. Ms. Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, Executive Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reforms, delivered a talk, providing valuable perspectives.

Expert talks and presentations delved into the significance of millets in addressing global food security and nutrition security. Dr. Satyen Yadav, Chairman of the India Millet Initiative, shed light on “The Millets: Future Super Food,” while Dr. Victor Afari-Sefa, Director of Global Research at ICRISAT, discussed the “Role of Millets in Achieving Food Security” and strategies to promote their production and consumption. Dr. Robbie Harwa, Director of ICRISAT Africa Programme, shared insights into millet farming in Namibia with the support of ICRISAT. Ms. Mari-Louise Jeffery from Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services provided valuable information on the nutritional value and health benefits of millets.

Renowned Namibian Chef Terry Jenkinson of the Silver Spoon Academy in Windhoek enriched the event by exploring the culinary possibilities of Mahangu (pearl millet). A live cooking demonstration featuring millet dishes engaged the audience, offering a sensory experience of the diverse uses of millets.

The event culminated with a reception where attendees had the opportunity to savour millet delicacies, further showcasing the versatility of this ancient grain.

The United Nations declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millets,” a global initiative sponsored by the Government of India and supported by over 70 countries. The primary objective is to underscore the vast potential of millets in diversifying food systems and enhancing global food security. Millets, grown and consumed in India, Namibia, and various other countries, play a pivotal role in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being).

Millets serve as a crucial staple cereal crop for millions of smallholder dryland farmers across Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, offering nutrition, resilience, income, and livelihood. With diverse uses such as food, feed, fodder, biofuels, and brewing, millets embody the concept of “Smart Food” — good for consumers, good for farmers, and good for the planet.

Within the framework of the International Year of Millets, the joint event aimed to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of millets, encouraging their production and consumption. Millets, being nutritionally rich, climate-resilient, and health-beneficial, were spotlighted as an ideal addition to daily diets. As we reflect on this celebration, let us embrace millets for a healthier, more sustainable future.