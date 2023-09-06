South Africa’s CEF Spearheads Energy Solutions at African Energy Week

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 6 — As a diversified energy company, South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) is committed to finding viable energy solutions to meet the energy needs of South Africa, the Southern African Development Community, and the sub-Saharan African region. The company is at the forefront of developing and operating the nation’s oil and gas assets while actively exploring alternative sources to enhance security and sustainable access. In line with its expanding domestic and regional role, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that CEF has joined Africa’s largest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW), as a platinum sponsor. AEW will take place from October 16-20 in Cape Town.

As the state entity mandated to address energy poverty in Africa’s most industrialized, technologically advanced, and diversified economy, CEF has established itself as a significant player throughout the energy value chain. The company contributes to energy supply security across the region through its subsidiaries, including PetroSA, iGas, the African Exploration Mining and Financing Corporation, and the Strategic Fuel Fund. Its operations span the oil, gas, coal, biomass, power, synthetic fuels, and renewable energy sectors. CEF also holds strategic energy partnerships and investments in Ghana, South Sudan, Mozambique, and the Netherlands.

In the hydrocarbons sector, CEF engages in exploration and production activities through the National Oil Company PetroSA. The company operates assets and infrastructure across the entire oil and gas value chain, including projects such as a multi-well drilling campaign with Sunbird Energy in the Ibhubesi gas field, located in the Orange Basin. CEF also manages the 865km Rompco pipeline, connecting onshore gas fields in Mozambique to South Africa, and oversees over 50 million barrels of fuel storage facilities in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape province. In response to the growing regional demand for oil and gas, CEF is committed to increasing its investments and expanding its operations in the regional industry.

CEF has emerged as a key driver of South Africa’s economic diversification strategy. Beyond its oil and gas endeavours, the company is actively involved in the development and commercialization of alternative energy resources and new technologies. CEF holds a 15% share in the 100 MW Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant and Molten Salt Energy Storage System, among other renewable investments. In pursuit of enhanced energy security and a transition to a clean energy future, the state energy firm is dedicated to boosting investments in this sector and will leverage AEW 2023 as an opportunity to connect with potential financiers and technology providers.

“CEF plays a pivotal role in mitigating South Africa’s energy crisis. The company has demonstrated its commitment to collaborating with industry stakeholders, partnering with regional governments, and attracting global financiers to address the high-demand southern African energy market. This collaboration is vital to the country’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

CEF’s platinum sponsorship underscores the prominence of AEW 2023 as the premier gathering for Africa’s energy sector. Through this sponsorship, CEF will assume a central role at the upcoming event in October, and its strategic presence will facilitate new opportunities for deals within South Africa’s energy sector.