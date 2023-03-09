Bank Windhoek encourages sustainable living

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 9 — Bank Windhoek’s Chief Treasurer, Claire Hobbs, has launched the bank’s Sustainability Loan Awareness Campaign, which aims to promote green financial solutions for customers in Windhoek and beyond. The campaign, with the theme “A Better Future Tomorrow, Today,” aims to create awareness about the bank’s Sustainability Loan and position Bank Windhoek as a leader in green financing. The loan will support various sustainable projects such as energy and resource efficiency, sustainable land use, clean transportation, and renewable energy.

According to Hobbs, the campaign’s primary objective is to encourage Bank Windhoek’s customers to support a transition to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. The Sustainability Loan will offer mutual credit facilities to ensure a balance between economic growth, environmental care, and social well-being. The bank has a history of issuing and listing green and sustainability bonds and is committed to creating a low-carbon economy in Namibia.

Hobbs emphasized that climate change would only be harmful if interventions to increase resilience are not practised worldwide, and Bank Windhoek is committed to providing unique financial solutions for green and sustainable initiatives. The Sustainability Loan Awareness Campaign will encourage customers to positively impact their future, highlighting the importance of addressing environmental challenges.

Customers can contact the Bank’s Customer Contact Centre for more information about the Sustainability Loan. Bank Windhoek aims to empower customers to actively shape a sustainable future and make Namibia and the world a better place to live. – Namibia Daily News