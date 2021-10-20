Standard Bank Enhances PayPulse App

WINDHOEK, 20 OCTOBER – With superior customer experience at the heart of its mandate, Standard Bank has done it again

by taking cashless and cardless payments to another level by enhancing the PayPulse App. The enhancements will improve

the customer’s ease and convenience of using PayPulse while saving time and cost.

Standard Bank’s Head of Digital Innovation, Rejoice Itembu said the bank was continuously pushing the envelope to provide

enhanced service experiences to its customers. “These enhancements are a result of feedback from our loyal customers.

It encourages us to focus our efforts to continue developing services and benefits that offer complete convenience and

satisfaction to our customers,” she observed.

Bill splitting is one of the new features on PayPulse. Clients can enjoy the convenience of the settling group bills by only

having one person settle the bill and the others refunding him or her via PayPulse. The person making the payment on

behalf of others is able to track their spending and budgeting much more easily.

The Money Request option is another feature that will benefit those who may need money from friends or family urgently.

Customers will be able to request money from PayPulse users in a similar manner as making a ‘CallMe Request’ on a

cellphone. Upon receipt of the request, the PayPulse user can choose to accept or decline the request and decide how

much they wish to send.

Another boundary-pushing option is the ability for customers to create their own QR code which can be used by different

users to make payments. This QR code simplifies the money-sending process because customers no longer need to

manually enter a mobile number. This new payment option is convenient and great for fast-paced small businesses.

Lastly there is the Pay-by-Link option which is deal for small businesses as well. Customers can pay using a secure payment

link. The businessperson sends a link request from PayPulse to the customer, the customer pays and the businessperson

receives their money.

Itembu added: “Our quest to be at the forefront of providing convenient banking experiences to our customers is what keeps

us awake at night. We are relentless in our pursuit to create a cashless payment environment in the country as it holds a

number of benefits such as secure banking, access, speed, convenience and time.” – NDN Staffer