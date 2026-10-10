Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg celebrates 77th anniversary of PRC founding

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 10 — The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a reception on Friday evening to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In his welcoming speech, Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg Pan Qingjiang said China had achieved remarkable progress over the past 77 years, citing rapid economic growth and enduring social stability.

Pan said China-South Africa friendship had stood the test of time, noting that China had been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 17 consecutive years and that bilateral trade had exceeded 53.5 billion U.S. dollars.

Highlighting ties with Gauteng and the Free State, Pan said exchanges between China and the two provinces had grown closer in recent years, with visits by local leaders and people-to-people exchanges helping foster mutual understanding.

“China stands ready to work with South Africa to deepen cooperation across all fields for greater benefits of the two peoples,” he said. Morakane Mosupyoe, speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, highlighted China’s transformation over the past 77 years, saying its achievements were no accident but the result of vision, perseverance and the unity of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. “Today, China’s story is not just China’s alone.

In an interconnected world, our destinies are intertwined. China’s commitment to peace, development and cooperation is reflected in initiatives that promote mutual benefit, whether through trade partnerships, cultural exchanges or joint efforts to combat climate change,” she said.

Ewan Botha, Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for environment, recalled a recent visit by a Gauteng delegation to Hunan, its sister province in central China.

He said the relationship between South Africa and China is built on decades of friendship, and Gauteng’s partnerships with Hunan, Shandong, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai are an expression of it at provincial level.

Ntombizanele Sifuba, Free State MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation, highlighted the enduring friendship and solidarity between South Africa and China, saying that cooperation between the two sides continued to create opportunities for shared development.

“As we are confronted by the new challenges of our time in this current geopolitical turmoil, we say thank you for the continued spirit of solidarity that continues to characterize our relations,” she said.

The reception was attended by around 300 guests, including government officials, representatives from business, academia, media, non-governmental organizations and consular corps, as well as members of the overseas Chinese community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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