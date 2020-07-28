FNB donates equipment to Otjohorongo Primary School

Windhoek, July 28: FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation last week donated office equipment, in the form of a photocopier, to Otjohorongo Primary School.

Otjohorongo Primary School, the Erongo region achieved a 90% pass rate in 2019 across all grades, despite numerous challenges

Abiud Tjikusere, Business Relationship Manager, FNB Omaruru expressed his hope that this donation would serve to improve the teaching and learning environment at the school and ensure that leaners had all they needed to excel.

“The improvement of education in remote and informal areas is one of the important issues FNB is concerned with. We want to effectively work with local authorities, the government, and local communities to solve our nation’s most dire needs”, he said.

NDN Reporter