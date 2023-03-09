FNB and Momentum Metropolitan Namibia team up to offer affordable funeral cover

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 9 — First National Bank (FNB) and Momentum Metropolitan Namibia have announced a new collaboration that will provide affordable funeral cover to clients of FNB underwritten by Momentum Metropolitan. This new partnership will see the launch of an affordable funeral cover product for FNB clients, which will provide comprehensive cover without the need for medical underwriting.

FNB’s Head of Insurance, Georg Garrels, stated that the collaboration between the two financial giants is aimed at providing their clients with an affordable and comprehensive funeral cover product. This is not the first time that FNB and Momentum Metropolitan have worked together. The two financial institutions had previously established a strategic partnership through FNB’s credit life offering, which is also underwritten by Momentum Metropolitan.

The new Family Funeral Cover is a whole-life comprehensive funeral policy that gives clients the choice between an Individual Life Plan and a Family Bundle Plan. Parents and extended family members can be covered additionally at a premium per life insured. All lives, including the children, will be covered for life. An accidental death benefit is provided to the main life insured and their spouse at no additional cost.

Clients can sign up for Family Funeral Cover with just a few simple steps, making accessing the product as easy as possible. By sending an SMS with the word “Funeral” to 34778, clients can access affordable and comprehensive funeral cover telephonically, without the need for complex medical underwriting or an in-person visit to the branch.

This new offering is aimed at providing FNB clients with access to affordable financial solutions that meet their needs, ensuring financial security and peace of mind during an otherwise stressful time. FNB and Momentum Metropolitan are committed to unlocking value for their clients by providing innovative and affordable financial products that offer peace of mind and financial security. This partnership demonstrates their shared commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and affordable financial solutions that meet the needs of their clients.

The new affordable funeral cover product is available to any citizen or legal permanent resident of Namibia who is an FNB client and can be purchased at an affordable premium. The collaboration between FNB and Momentum Metropolitan reflects their commitment to excellence and innovation as they strive to serve Namibians by providing innovative and affordable financial solutions to their clients while ensuring the financial inclusion of all Namibians. – Namibia Daily News