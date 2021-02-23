The Bank Windhoek Triennial receives over 250 submissions.

Windhoek, Feb 23-1The Bank Windhoek Triennial has received 277 submissions. From these, 96 are Windhoek-based, and the remaining 181 are from artists around the country.

The Bank Windhoek Triennial’s Awards Ceremony and Exhibition Opening will take place on Thursday, 8 April 2021. The public will be able to view exhibits from Friday, 9 April 2021 until Saturday, 03 July 2021.

A National Art Gallery of Namibia’s (NAGN) initiative in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the official opening of the Triennial will be live-streamed on the NAGN Facebook platform, and exhibited in the NAGN Galleries and its Website. “We will be engaging a global audience through virtual platforms and with an electronic catalogue,” said NAGN’s Chief Executive Officer, Snobia Kaputu.

Kaputu added that the concepts received this year are powerful with exceptionally mastered techniques. “These submissions range in various disciplines, from more traditional acrylic pieces on canvas, oils, and sculptures to more innovative approaches like drawing with wire and painting with string and nails,” she adds.

The highly competitive art exhibition, is open to all artists with Namibian citizenship, domicile, or permanent residence. The Bank Windhoek Triennial is an essential platform for networking and adds to the artists’ profile. “The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia while providing a platform for the development and promotion of the Namibian visual art industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody. “Artists had transformed their COVID-19 experience into captivating masterpieces this year.”

Staged every three years, the first Bank Windhoek Triennial took place in 2008, with three more since then in 2011, 2014, and 2017, bringing it to its fifth edition scheduled to take place in April. The Triennial was scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Subsequently, artists were allowed more time to submit their work, with the deadline moved to 6 November 2020.

For more information, the prospective audience can contact the NAGN on Tel: +264 61 231 160/231391, on Cell: +264 81 806 8692, or send an email to curator@nagn.org.na and dnanuses@nagn.org.na.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info