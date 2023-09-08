Authorities Puzzled as Fetus Found Hidden in Plastic Bag in Khomas Riverbed

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 8 – The Khomas regional police have initiated an investigation into a case of Concealment of Birth. This incident occurred on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 09:20 AM at Rocky Crest, Figo Island Road, within the Khomas region.

According to Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that an unidentified female suspect concealed a fetus in a lunchbox, placed it inside a shopping plastic bag, and subsequently disposed of it in a riverbed. The estimated age of the fetus is believed to be between 2 to 3 months old.

The plastic bag was discovered by members of the public who were scavenging for food in a wheelie bin. They promptly alerted a security guard, who, in turn, immediately contacted the police.

The remains have been transported to the police mortuary for proper storage, pending further investigation by the authorities. Namibia Daily News