Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Authorities Puzzled as Fetus Found Hidden in Plastic Bag in Khomas Riverbed
Authorities Puzzled as Fetus Found Hidden in Plastic Bag in Khomas Riverbed
Crime

Authorities Puzzled as Fetus Found Hidden in Plastic Bag in Khomas Riverbed

September 8, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 8 – The Khomas regional police have initiated an investigation into a case of Concealment of Birth. This incident occurred on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 09:20 AM at Rocky Crest, Figo Island Road, within the Khomas region.

According to Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged that an unidentified female suspect concealed a fetus in a lunchbox, placed it inside a shopping plastic bag, and subsequently disposed of it in a riverbed. The estimated age of the fetus is believed to be between 2 to 3 months old.

The plastic bag was discovered by members of the public who were scavenging for food in a wheelie bin. They promptly alerted a security guard, who, in turn, immediately contacted the police.

The remains have been transported to the police mortuary for proper storage, pending further investigation by the authorities. Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Somali Deputy Attorney General shot dead in Mogadishu

February 21, 2019

Baby of two months old dies in accident

April 24, 2018

Man arrested for hit and run incident at...

May 20, 2018

Nearly 14 kg of drugs seized in border...

April 3, 2020

Police officers burn beyond recognition in car crash

March 16, 2018

Katutura businessman’s murder trial begins next month

April 17, 2018

Members of the public apprehend cellphone grabber at...

May 11, 2022

No compromises for NamPol unit and station commanders

October 25, 2018

Life imprisonment for Mariental serial rapist and murderer

September 18, 2018

Omutundungu Village man Kills girlfriend and commits suicide

August 24, 2021