Youth commits suicide at Otjimbingwe Farm

Crime

May 3, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund, May 3 — An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide at Tsaobis farm about 60 km west of Otjimbingwe on Sunday, between 11h00 and 12h00.
He was identified as Uaraera Zauana.

According to an incident report provided by Erongo police spokesperson Inspector Ileni Shapumba, Zauana was a pupil at Heritage Private School in Windhoek.
He allegedly shot himself with his father’s pistol in the farmhouse after his father had gone to visit workers at different sections of the farm.
Zauana was found unconscious by his father on his return back home and was rushed to Karibib State Clinic.

He was however declared dead on arrival at the Karibib Clinic by paramedics.

The body was taken to the Karibib State Clinic mortuary for safekeeping but will be later transported to Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem.

Zauana’s next of kin have been informed of his death and no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are however continuing.

