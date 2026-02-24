Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Drug traffickers detained, narcotics recovered in N. Afghanistan
Drug traffickers detained, narcotics recovered in N. Afghanistan
CrimeCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPolice Report

Drug traffickers detained, narcotics recovered in N. Afghanistan

February 24, 2026

KABUL, Feb. 24 — Afghan police in the drive against illegal drugs arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 41 kg of illicit drugs from their possessions in northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province on Monday, said a statement of the provincial police office on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, were attempting to smuggle 29 kg of opium poppy and 12 kg of hashish out of the province.

The Afghan government has vowed to fight against producing illegal drugs and their trafficking until the once drug-producing nation becomes free of the drug threats. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 49
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Afghanistan builds, reconstructs 1,208 schools, seminaries in 9...

December 22, 2025

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

Namibia intensifies road safety measures as pedestrian-related crashes...

June 20, 2025

China’s wetland area ranks first in Asia, 4th...

February 2, 2026

Namibian Team Triumphs at Huawei’s Global Tech4Good Competition...

February 27, 2024

Iran rejects speculations on agreeing to interim nuclear...

February 23, 2026

(China Economic Roundtable) Economic Watch: Tech innovation cultivates...

February 26, 2025

YouTube says service restored after global disruption

February 18, 2026

DR Congo launches Ebola vaccination in Kasai Province...

September 14, 2025

Lebanese Hezbollah chief blames U.S. for Russia-Ukraine conflict

March 1, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.