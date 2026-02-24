Drug traffickers detained, narcotics recovered in N. Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb. 24 — Afghan police in the drive against illegal drugs arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 41 kg of illicit drugs from their possessions in northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province on Monday, said a statement of the provincial police office on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, were attempting to smuggle 29 kg of opium poppy and 12 kg of hashish out of the province.

The Afghan government has vowed to fight against producing illegal drugs and their trafficking until the once drug-producing nation becomes free of the drug threats. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

