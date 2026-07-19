UNESCO World Heritage Committee opens annual session in S. Korea’s Busan

BUSAN, South Korea, July 19– The 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee opened in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday. The event brought together around 3,000 participants to consider new World Heritage nominations and discuss the protection of cultural and natural heritage sites.

At the opening ceremony, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said World Heritage represented not only the legacies of the past but also a living source of inspiration for the present. He described the session as a defining moment of unity and called on states parties to work together to address common challenges and safeguard humanity’s shared heritage.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in his opening remarks that World Heritage transcended national borders and generations, serving as a symbol of humanity’s shared values and a foundation for peaceful international cooperation.

At a time of growing conflict and division, he said, cultural dialogue was more important than ever.

The meeting will review 30 new nominations for inscription on the World Heritage List, three proposals to modify existing World Heritage properties and the conservation status of 147 sites already on the list.

In addition to reviewing nominations, delegates from states parties, observer organizations, non-governmental organizations and academia will discuss issues related to the conservation and management of World Heritage properties, as well as the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.

There are currently 1,248 World Heritage properties worldwide, comprising 972 cultural sites, 235 natural sites and 41 mixed sites.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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