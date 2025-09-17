Truck crash leaves 3 dead, several injured in central Vietnam

Trending Now
AsiaDisasterInternational

September 17, 2025

HANOI, Sept. 17– A truck crashed into a market in central Vietnam’s Quang Tri province on Wednesday, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured, the local newspaper Tuoi Tre (Youth) reported.

Among the dead were an eight-month pregnant woman and a Lao national, according to the report.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. local time, causing heavy damage to small traders as stalls collapsed, the report said. Local authorities rushed to the scene to direct rescue operations. (Xinhua)

