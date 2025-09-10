Trending Now
Somali intelligence agency kills senior al-Shabab leader in operation
omali intelligence agency kills senior al-Shabab leader in operation

September 10, 2025

MOGADISHU, Sept. 10  — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Tuesday it had killed Mohamed Abdi Dhiblawe, a senior al-Shabab leader behind a March attack on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy in the capital, Mogadishu.

NISA said on its official X account that Dhiblawe was eliminated in Ugunji Village during a joint operation with international partners.

He was the mastermind of the March 18 bombing in Mogadishu’s Ceel-Gaabta area that targeted the president’s convoy.

The president was unharmed, but at least four people, including a journalist, were killed, it said. Dhiblawe was also involved in other bombings against civilians and had been a top target since the March attack, NISA added.

Al-Shabab, which has waged a long-running insurgency to topple Somalia’s internationally backed government, claimed responsibility for the convoy bombing. (Xinhua)

