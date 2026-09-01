3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes west of Gaza City: sources

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Sept. 1– Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday in intense Israeli airstrikes west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian sources.

Zaher al-Wahidi, director of the information center at the Gaza health authorities, said the bodies of three people killed in the Israeli airstrikes and some of the wounded were brought to al-Shifa Medical Complex. Al-Wahidi told Xinhua that the dead included two children and a woman.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli drones carried out airstrikes near the al-Katiba area west of Gaza City. A security source told Xinhua that an armed group arrived in the al-Katiba area before aircraft targeted civilian vehicles, allegedly providing cover for the ground force.

The source said the operation targeted an official in the internal security apparatus of Hamas. The Israeli military did not comment on the reason for the attack but confirmed it had struck “several targets” in Gaza to “remove threats to the security forces.”

It said no Israeli troops were injured. Gaza’s health authorities said 1,326 Palestinians had been killed and 4,398 wounded since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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