Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica AU congratulates Cameroonian President Biya on re-election
AU congratulates Cameroonian President Biya on re-election
Africa

AU congratulates Cameroonian President Biya on re-election

October 29, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 29 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has congratulated Paul Biya on his re-election as president of Cameroon.

The statement was issued on Tuesday, after Cameroon’s Constitutional Council confirmed that Biya was re-elected as president of the nation for an eighth term in office, securing 53.66 percent of the votes.

Youssouf congratulated Biya on his victory, also calling for national dialogue to address ongoing political tensions in the country.

He expressed “grave concerns about the reported violence, repression, and arrests of protesters and political actors in connection with the election results,” according to the AU statement.

Youssouf called on all institutional and political actors in the Central African country to exercise restraint and work toward the preservation of social cohesion, peace, and stability.

The chairperson also urged the country’s authorities “to accord topmost priority to inclusive national dialogue and consultation with all political stakeholders to reach consensus in the spirit of national unity, peace, and collective security.” He reaffirmed the 55-member continental organization’s commitment to continue supporting the people of Cameroon to consolidate democracy, social justice, and the rule of law.

Post Views: 77
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lessons from Europe: Africans must go to COP26...

October 19, 2021

Multinational troops kill over 800 Boko Haram militants...

June 10, 2022

21 suspected illegal miners in South Africa found...

November 3, 2022

Nigerian president “deeply disappointed” at electoral body’s postponement...

February 16, 2019

Tunisian president thanks China for long-term development support

December 8, 2022

S. Africa deploys army to quell violent protests,...

July 15, 2021

Zambia to host IMF delegation

September 24, 2021

African regional blocs agree on unified peace initiative...

August 2, 2025

South African president calls for lifting Zimbabwe sanctions

January 23, 2019

War for water — Gaza’s deepening thirst after...

September 23, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.