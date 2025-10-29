AU congratulates Cameroonian President Biya on re-election

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 29 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has congratulated Paul Biya on his re-election as president of Cameroon.

The statement was issued on Tuesday, after Cameroon’s Constitutional Council confirmed that Biya was re-elected as president of the nation for an eighth term in office, securing 53.66 percent of the votes.

Youssouf congratulated Biya on his victory, also calling for national dialogue to address ongoing political tensions in the country.

He expressed “grave concerns about the reported violence, repression, and arrests of protesters and political actors in connection with the election results,” according to the AU statement.

Youssouf called on all institutional and political actors in the Central African country to exercise restraint and work toward the preservation of social cohesion, peace, and stability.

The chairperson also urged the country’s authorities “to accord topmost priority to inclusive national dialogue and consultation with all political stakeholders to reach consensus in the spirit of national unity, peace, and collective security.” He reaffirmed the 55-member continental organization’s commitment to continue supporting the people of Cameroon to consolidate democracy, social justice, and the rule of law.

Post Views: 77