2 policemen, 2 inmates killed in Tanzanian road accident
Africa

2 policemen, 2 inmates killed in Tanzanian road accident

April 29, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, April 28 — Two policemen and two remand inmates were killed on Wednesday evening in a road accident in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Geita, police said on Thursday.

Henry Mwaibambe, the Geita regional police commander, said two other policemen were injured in the accident that occurred along the Geita-Mwanza highway.

He told a press conference that the accident occurred at around 4 p.m. local time after a police van ferrying the policemen and the inmates veered off its lane and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Mwaibambe said the police van was returning to Butimba prison in the Mwanza region after the inmates had appeared in the high court in Geita region where they have been charged with terrorism and murder.

He added that the driver of the truck owned by a soft drinks bottling company and an employee of the bottling firm were among the injured persons. (Xinhua)

