HARARE, Oct. 14 — The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the U.S. State Department are implementing “an intricate plan” designed by Washington to smear Chinese businesses in Zimbabwe “through disinformation, lies and sensationalism in the independent media and social platforms.”

That is a plot exposed in an article published on Sept. 21 by Zimbabwe’s largest daily newspaper The Herald, which revealed that the United States is funding and training local reporters to write anti-China stories and discredit Chinese investments. (Xinhua)