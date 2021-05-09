MTC gives hope by Launching the 081Every1 Hope Concert.

Windhoek, May 9- MTC on Friday evening launched an exciting concert called the MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert at Safari hotel in Windhoek. Namibian music and gospel enthusiasts are in for a treat on 3 July 2021 after the electrifying launch of the MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert on Friday promised nothing short of hope.

The concert, which befits the trying times the nation faces albeit COVID19, loss of jobs and the undeniable psychological rubs on the world populace as a whole, is an effort to have Namibians recharge their hope and faith for better days ahead.

Speaking at the launch, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo expressed that due to Covid-19, only 100 people will have the privilege to watch the show with ticket is N$2 000.

The rest of the country will watch it live for free on MTC social media platforms.

“Covid-19 has affected us in different ways. Some have lost relatives, friends, jobs or salary cuts, and some have lost hope. With this concept, we are saying that we must never lose hope. As a nation, the challenges that we are faced with too shall come to pass,” said Ekandjo.

The gospel concept has a strong and device line of 17 performances, both Namibians and South African gospel singers. the stage will be graced by personalities to demonstrate that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel. Faith musical ambassadors like Vuuyo, Pride, Franklin and Dee’A, Rodney Seibeb, Maranatha, Joharetha, Elizabeth, Manda Gabriel, Effy-Otjimbundu, Ayanda Ntanzi, Benjamin Dube, Buci Radebe and the Nam Gospel United will feature the line-up.

Choirs Clive and now Generation choir, Collective Gospel choir, Vox Vitae and the Vocal Reflection will also grace the stage with their soft melodies. Tickets are available at any Pick n Pay outlets via Webtickets.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info