At least 12 killed in air crash on Kenyan coast

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 — At least 12 people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in Kenya’s coastal county of Kwale early Tuesday, local authorities said.

The plane with registration number 5Y-CCA crashed en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement.

“The aircraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact,” the KCAA said.

Police said all the passengers aboard, believed to be tourists heading to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, died in the crash. The plane belonged to an airline operating between Mombasa and other popular tourist destinations in the country.

Such accidents are not uncommon in the area, which has hilly terrain. (Xinhua)

