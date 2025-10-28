Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica At least 12 killed in air crash on Kenyan coast
At least 12 killed in air crash on Kenyan coast
Africa

At least 12 killed in air crash on Kenyan coast

October 28, 2025

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 — At least 12 people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in Kenya’s coastal county of Kwale early Tuesday, local authorities said.

The plane with registration number 5Y-CCA crashed en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement.

“The aircraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact,” the KCAA said.

Police said all the passengers aboard, believed to be tourists heading to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, died in the crash. The plane belonged to an airline operating between Mombasa and other popular tourist destinations in the country.

Such accidents are not uncommon in the area, which has hilly terrain. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 81
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia sells 57 wild elephants through auction

August 11, 2021

S. Sudan shuts down mobile phone firm over...

March 29, 2018

African Energy Ministers Gather at AEW 2023: A...

October 18, 2023

Ethiopia arrests three suspects in relation to videotaped...

June 26, 2022

Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn in as Tanzania first...

March 19, 2021

Khama pledges cows for the Relay team.

August 8, 2021

Ugandan painter uses experience in China to inspire...

July 25, 2022

(Special for CAFS) South African former president Zuma...

August 15, 2021

South Sudan court convicts 4 Kenyans over theft

September 21, 2017

ITF awards Uganda four tennis tournaments

March 31, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.