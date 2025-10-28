Botswana minister says progress made on affordable housing program

GABORONE, Oct. 28 — The Botswanan government has made progress on its flagship initiative to build affordable houses nationwide, Minister of Water and Human Settlement Onneetse Ramogapi said on Monday.

As part of the three-year plan to build 100,000 homes, over 34,500 units are now under construction, Ramogapi said during a media briefing in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, describing it as a key achievement of the administration to tackle a critical shortage of affordable housing across the nation.

The 34,567 houses currently in various phases of construction are a testament to their commitment, the minister said. He also acknowledged significant challenges, noting that “the availability of suitable land” remains a primary obstacle to the program’s progress.

Ramogapi emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, confirming that the government is actively engaging private investors, developers, and financial institutions to partner in the program’s implementation.

Alongside the housing initiative, he outlined sweeping measures in the water sector aimed at providing public relief, ensuring sustainability, and renewing efforts to expand equitable access to clean water and sanitation in underserved and rural communities.

The minister also reported progress on water infrastructure, with 13 major projects already completed and brought into use for water supply and wastewater disposal.

A total of 33 such projects are planned, with the remaining 20 scheduled for completion by March 2026. (Xinhua)

