Home InternationalAsia At least 1 killed in fuel tank explosion in northern Mongolia
At least 1 killed in fuel tank explosion in northern Mongolia
Asia

At least 1 killed in fuel tank explosion in northern Mongolia

December 1, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 1 — At least one person was killed, and two others remain missing after a fuel storage tank exploded in the northern Mongolian province of Darkhan-Uul, local media reported on Thursday, citing the provincial governor, Boldbaatar Azjargal.
The storage tank of AI-92 gasoline with a capacity of 2,000 tons exploded in the Darkhan soum of the province on Thursday morning.
Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire caused by the explosion, and additional forces have been called from the country’s capital Ulan Bator and the neighboring Erdenet city, said Azjargal.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. (Xinhua)

