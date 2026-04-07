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Japan’s move to ease arms export restrictions draws public criticism
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Japan’s move to ease arms export restrictions draws public criticism

April 7, 2026

TOKYO, April 7 — Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday discussed a draft government proposal to ease restrictions on arms exports, with plans to revise the implementation guidelines for the “three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology” by the end of this month, paving the way for overseas sales of weapons, including those with lethal capabilities, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, the draft was discussed at an executive meeting of the LDP’s security research commission. It would, in principle, allow Japan to export lethal weapons and would not require prior parliamentary approval.

Instead, the National Security Council would review and approve weapon exports, with the Diet only being notified retrospectively. The lack of parliamentary involvement in the process has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Under the proposal, arms exports to countries where armed conflict is taking place remain prohibited in principle. However, exceptions could be granted “in special circumstances” if deemed necessary for Japan’s security.

The draft plan faced no significant opposition at the meeting and could be submitted to a plenary session of the LDP’s security research commission as early as next week, Kyodo News reported.

The plan, however, has drawn public backlash in Japan. Hiroshi Shiratori, a professor at Hosei University in Tokyo, said that allowing exports of lethal weapons without parliamentary approval could turn Japan into “a country that exports war.”

Kazuko Ito, a veteran Japanese lawyer, warned that once the Japanese economy becomes dependent on the military industry, and even on war itself, it would be difficult to break away from such reliance. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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