FNB Supports Aroab Football Academy.

Windhoek, July 20: FNB Namibia recently donated equipment to the Aroab Football Academy.

The equipment which amounts to N$10 000 was received by Kallen Brakes Esau, a community member and Founder of the Aroab Football Academy. Esau said the Academy provided masks, sanitizers and temperature reading guns to local schools in Aroab, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. “We realized that since the outbreak of this virus the community members of Aroab were suffering as they had no access to proper equipment to effectively fight this virus. We approached FNB and other corporate companies, including Dulux to assist the Academy in any form, be it financially or in the form of equipment.”

“These are unprecedented times, and as a Namibian business we take pride in supporting our local communities. FNB is a supporter of football in Namibia and it is our hope that this donation will benefit the future success stars of our country”, said Gordon Pokolo, FNB Sponsorship Manager.

NDN Reporter