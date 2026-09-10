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US and European Troika Push for Renewed Referral of Iran’s Nuclear File to the UN Security Council
InternationalMiddle East

US and European Troika Push for Renewed Referral of Iran’s Nuclear File to the UN Security Council

September 10, 2026

Tehran, Sept.10 – The European troika—Britain, France and Germany—with US support, has prepared a draft resolution for the IAEA Board of Governors calling for Iran’s nuclear file to be referred again to the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

The move is based on allegations that Iran has failed to meet its safeguards obligations and has not provided sufficient cooperation with the IAEA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the initiative as legally contradictory and unreasonable, arguing that the renewed effort to refer the nuclear issue to the Security Council contradicts Western claims regarding the activation of the “snapback” mechanism and reinforces the position of Iran, China and Russia that the mechanism is illegal and inapplicable.

Iran maintains that the situation surrounding cooperation with the IAEA has fundamentally changed following US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities, and that inspections of damaged sites require new protocols and security guarantees. Tehran argues that Washington has blocked the path to cooperation through military attacks and threats while simultaneously pressuring Iran over the IAEA’s limited access.

Based on the experience of 2006, Iran also argues that referring the nuclear file to the Security Council would not achieve the goal of stopping its enrichment activities.

From Tehran’s perspective, resolving the current deadlock requires a shift from pressure and military threats toward diplomacy, guarantees for the security of nuclear facilities, and a new framework governing inspections of damaged sites.(IRNA/ Namibia Daily News)

 

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