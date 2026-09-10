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Uganda names 28-man squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers
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Uganda names 28-man squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

September 10, 2026

KAMPALA, Sept. 10 — Uganda head coach Paul Put has named a 28-man squad for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the group-stage qualifiers will begin this month and run through March next year.

Put announced the squad on Thursday ahead of Uganda’s Group H matches against Tunisia and Libya. Uganda, known as the Cranes, will play Tunisia away in Rades on Sept.

24 before hosting Libya five days later at the newly built Hoima City Stadium, about 201 kilometers west of the capital Kampala. Put recalled experienced goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who previously played for South African Premier League champion Mamelodi Sundowns.

He also included eight players from Uganda Premier League clubs. Team captain Khalid Aucho was left out after recently moving from Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars to Ethiopian champion Sidama Bunna FC. Allan Okello, who recently joined Morocco’s AS FAR, and Tunisian-based player Travis Mutyaba have also been called up.

“We shall also have the opportunity to play two International matches against DR Congo between October 2-5 in Cote d’Ivoire during the FIFA International Window,” says Put. Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya are set to participate in the 2027 AFCON, having already qualified automatically as co-hosts of the tournament. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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