MOSCOW, April 21– Russian troops have taken control of the entire territory of the Luhansk region, RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday. “The liberation of the Luhansk People’s Republic has been fully completed,” Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said during a visit to the command post of the Southern Group of Forces.

He added that units of the Joint Grouping of Forces are continuing offensive operations in multiple directions. On April 1, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic was under its control.

The following day, Ukrainian authorities rejected the claim, saying their forces were still holding defensive positions in the region.

Gerasimov said Russian troops had taken control of 34 settlements and around 700 square kilometers of territory in March and April.

He added that since the beginning of this year, 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers of territory have come under the control of Russian forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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