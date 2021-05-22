Angola, UAE agree to promote Angolan diamond industry

LUANDA, May 22 — The Angolan national diamond company Endiama and the Angola/United Arab Emirates Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA-UAE) agreed on Friday to promote the Angolan diamond industry in the UAE.

Jose Ganga Junior, CEO of Endiama, said the agreement also aims to attract investments for Endiama through the Annual Investment Meeting, an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy for global investors.

For his part, CCIA-UAE President Braulio Mohamed Martins said Angola, through Endiama, will have more visibility with regard to commercial actions. (Xinhua)