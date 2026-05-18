AU expresses deep concern over Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda

ADDIS ABABA, May 18 — The African Union (AU) on Monday expressed concern over the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

In a statement, AU Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed deep concern over the outbreak’s “growing risk of regional spread within our continent.”

Youssouf urged all African countries and partners to intensify support for preparedness, surveillance, and rapid response efforts in affected and at-risk countries.

He commended the governments of the DRC and Uganda, as well as national health authorities and frontline workers, for their swift response and continued efforts to contain the outbreaks under difficult circumstances. He also welcomed the preparedness measures being undertaken by neighboring countries, particularly South Sudan.

“The African Union stands in full solidarity with the peoples and governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda at this critical time,” the AUC chief said.

He reiterated the AU’s full support to its specialized healthcare agency, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in coordinating a continental response in close collaboration with member states, the World Health Organization (WHO), humanitarian partners, donors, and all relevant stakeholders.

According to the latest data from the Africa CDC, the death toll has risen to 87 in the DRC since the latest outbreak began in the country’s Ituri Province.

The agency also warned that the outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain and no strain-specific vaccine is currently available, with a high risk of regional spread.

Ebola virus is highly contagious and can cause symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

According to the WHO, Ebola fatality rates range from 50 percent to 89 percent, depending on the viral subtype. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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