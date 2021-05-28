UN special envoy to visit Zambia to assess electoral situation ahead of polls

LUSAKA, May 29 — A representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General to the African Union will visit Zambia as part of the UN’s continued engagement and support ahead of the August 12 general elections, UN in Zambia said in a statement on Friday.

Hanna Tetteh will be in Zambia from May 30 to June 4, 2021. During her visit, she will hold consultative talks with the government and other stakeholders on the UN’s continuing assistance to Zambia in addressing all national priorities and maintaining a peaceful environment during the current period and beyond, the statement said.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12 and currently, campaigns have kicked off by various political parties.

A total of 16 candidates, including incumbent President Edgar Lungu, will run for president. (Xinhua)