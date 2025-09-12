6 killed, 12 injured after minibus plunges into valley in W. Iran

Trending Now
AsiaDisasterInternational

September 12, 2025

TEHRAN, Sept. 12 — At least six people were killed and 12 others injured early Thursday after a minibus plunged into a valley in the western Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The incident occurred on an intercity road in Kuhrang County at 01:35 a.m. local time (2205 GMT).

Following the accident, ambulances were immediately sent to the scene, Narges Asgari, head of the province’s emergency medical services organization, was quoted as saying.

According to IRNA, the accident was caused by the driver’s lack of attention to the road and fatigue.

Asgari said all the injured have been transferred to the hospital. (Xinhua)

