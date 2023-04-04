African Energy Chamber brings Invest in African Energy Forum to Paris

By Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 — The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is bringing its Invest in African Energy Forum to Paris as part of its investment tour. The Paris edition will be held on June 1 at the Westin Paris Vendome and will be the premier networking event for European investors and African policymakers. The forum aims to showcase partnership opportunities, strengthen Africa-Europe relations, and promote new developments towards global energy security.

Following successful events in London, Oslo, Frankfurt, and Dubai, the Paris forum will not only open new opportunities for Europe-Africa collaboration but will also enhance the already established ties between African countries and French-based investors and companies. During the forum, discussions will focus on financing African energy projects, developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) for African and European markets, and the role of renewable energy and green hydrogen in industrializing and electrifying Africa.

France has played a crucial role in helping Africa unlock the full potential of its energy sector for years, providing capital, developing large-scale projects, and facilitating technology and skills transfer. French-based companies such as TotalEnergies and Engie have been instrumental in advancing upstream campaigns and expanding electrification and renewable energy penetration across the continent. Power producer EDF has also been advancing generation and distribution with projects in several African countries.

Several E&P, service, and financial companies, including Technip Energies and Schlumberger, have reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing local content by implementing capacity-building programs.

France has become a prominent financial ally to Africa, offering funding for numerous energy projects in partnership with other European investors. The country has contributed significantly to the continent, including a €6-million grant to the African Development Bank for the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative in 2016 and €300 million in concessional financing to South Africa through loan agreements in 2022, among other financial packages.

The Invest in African Energy Paris edition aims to build on existing Africa-Europe relations to usher in a new era of energy-related growth and prosperity. The event will position Africa as the destination of choice for both French and European investment by showcasing projects, investment prospects, and collaboration opportunities. NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, said, “Africa needs investment to not only meet its own goals of making energy poverty history and industrializing but to help meet global goals of energy security.”

During the Invest in African Energy Paris reception, delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network, leading to new business opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations. The reception will offer insights into the current state of the African energy sector while providing valuable information for companies and financiers looking to invest in Africa.

The Invest in African Energy Paris Event is open to all guests, and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com.

– Namibia Daily News