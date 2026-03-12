Africa urged to diversify fuel supply, boost energy security, says Zambian expert

LUSAKA, March 11– A Zambian energy expert has called on African countries to reassess their fuel supply strategies by diversifying energy sources and strengthening strategic reserves to reduce vulnerability to global shocks.

Johnstone Chikwanda, a leading expert in the energy sector, made the remarks on Wednesday in an interview with Xinhua while commenting on the recent conflicts in the Gulf region, where many African countries source their crude oil.

He warned that tensions in the region could undermine Africa’s energy security, noting that crude oil prices on international markets have already begun to rise, potentially eroding economic gains made by some countries.

“For African countries that will be significantly affected, there is a need to rethink and invest wisely during this crisis by exploring alternative supply routes,” he said.

He urged African countries to strengthen intra-African trade and reconsider the continent’s energy trade practices, emphasizing that reducing dependence on external markets would help cushion Africa from global shocks and vulnerabilities.

Chikwanda also highlighted Africa’s domestic potential, noting that several countries are endowed with crude oil and gas reserves but are not fully leveraging these resources.

He expressed concern that, despite the continent’s strong biofuel potential, many nations have yet to integrate biofuels effectively into their energy mix.

“The biofuels potential in Africa is enormous, but it requires policy alignment to develop it. We have everything we need to build the industry,” he said.

Chikwanda added that a well-developed biofuel sector could reduce Africa’s fuel import bill and further called for investment in large strategic petroleum reserves to better withstand global market disruptions, noting that many African countries currently lack sufficient reserves.

Chikwanda also stressed the importance of cooperation with China in developing the electric vehicle industry, citing China’s experience and technological advances as models that could help Africa reduce reliance on imported fuels. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

