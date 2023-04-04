Namibia launches research project to study breast, prostate cancer disparities among Africans

WINDHOEK, April 4 — Namibia on Monday launched a new research project on breast and prostate cancers aimed at identifying factors contributing to the high incidence rate of these cancers among people of African descent and identifying factors that contribute to these disparities.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said the research project, which is a partnership between the Namibian government, Pfizer, and the African-Caribbean Cancer Consortium, will investigate the genetic, environmental, and social factors that contribute to the disparities in incidence and mortality rates of breast and prostate cancer in people of African descent.

“This research project aims to understand why these disparities exist and identify factors that contribute to the differences in health outcomes. This research will help us understand why people of African descent are at higher risk of developing breast and prostate cancers, and what can be done to reduce these disparities,” he said.

Shangula emphasized the need for greater awareness, early detection, and treatment of breast and prostate cancers in Namibia, citing that the incidence of breast and prostate cancers is alarmingly high in the country.

“The impact of breast and prostate cancer on individuals, families, and communities cannot be overstated. These diseases can cause physical and emotional pain, financial strain, and social isolation. They can also lead to a decreased quality of life and premature death. However, with greater awareness and early detection, we can reduce the burden of these diseases on our society,” Shangula said.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Namibia, accounting for nearly 20 percent of all cancers in females, while prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, with an incidence rate of 24.4 persons per 100,000 population,” he added.

The project will be carried out by a multidisciplinary team of researchers and healthcare professionals across the globe, including Namibia, Shangula said. (Xinhua)