Namibia unveils 5-year roadmap to boost industrialization, resource governance

WINDHOEK, March 26 — Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy has outlined a five-year roadmap designed to accelerate industrialization and tighten governance of the country’s natural resources.

The plan was revealed late Wednesday at the launch of the ministry’s Strategic Plan for 2025/26-2029/30 by Minister Modestus Amutse.

“The plan is aligned with Namibia’s Sixth National Development Plan and the SWAPO Party Manifesto Implementation Plan, both of which emphasize economic transformation, industrial development, energy security, sustainable resource management, institutional effectiveness, and inclusive growth,” he said.

According to the minister, the strategy outlines five key pillars that define the ministry’s mandate and operational direction, including infrastructure development, manufacturing and value addition, geoscience and natural resources development, energy sustainability, as well as good governance and operational excellence.

“Each one represents a commitment to tangible outcomes that directly improve the lives of our citizens,” he explained, adding that the central focus of the strategic plan is to cultivate local content and strengthen domestic capacity in mining, mineral value addition, and green industries.

He said the strategy also seeks to review and refine policies to ensure responsible and inclusive resource development, while fostering a conducive investment climate to support economic growth and job creation.

Amutse urged stakeholders to collaborate in fully implementing the plan and to work together to drive national progress. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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