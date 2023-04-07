Namibia making significant strides toward Universal Health Coverage implementation: official

WINDHOEK, April 7 — Namibia is making significant strides toward the implementation and attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through a new policy framework approved by the cabinet last year, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking at the World Health Day commemoration, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said the UHC policy framework is set to guide the work of the ministry in engaging with members of the public to ensure no one is left behind in the development of UHC in Namibia.

Shangula emphasized the importance of accessibility and availability of healthcare services for all those who need them. “‘Health for All’ means that all persons and all communities enjoy good health in order to lead a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable manner. In my view, ‘Health for All’ also means a healthy natural environment,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of a healthy natural environment and access to basic socio-economic services and stressed the need for action to close the gaps of social and economic inequality in society.

“The principle of ‘Health for All’ also refers to the fact that health is a basic human right, and that everyone, everywhere, must have access to the health services they need,” he said. “Additionally, these health services should be available to all members of society without them suffering financial hardship. This principle goes hand-in-hand with the imperative to address social inequalities that still exist in many countries, including Namibia.”

According to the World Health Organisation Universal Coverage Index, Namibia is currently ranked between 65 and 70 percent and is one of the top-performing countries in Africa with respect to progress toward UHC.

The ministry is using a Primary Health Care approach in all service delivery programs to provide quality and people-centred care, which has been proven to be a more cost-effective approach and brings services closer to the people, Shangula said.

World Health Day, which falls on April 7 annually, was celebrated this year under the theme “Health for All”, emphasizing the importance of accessibility and availability of healthcare services for all who need them. (Xinhua)