Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica AFRICA-SHENZHOU-14-ASTRONAUTS-AFRICAN YOUTH-DIALOGUE
AFRICA-SHENZHOU-14-ASTRONAUTS-AFRICAN YOUTH-DIALOGUE
Africa

AFRICA-SHENZHOU-14-ASTRONAUTS-AFRICAN YOUTH-DIALOGUE

September 7, 2022

PRETORIA, Sept. 7, 2022 — Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022, shows the view of a sub-venue of the event titled “Talk with Taikonauts” in Pretoria, South Africa.
Three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, talked from space with the youth from eight African countries on Tuesday via video link, sharing their experience in the Shenzhou-14 mission.
The taikonauts — Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, who are on a six-month stay in orbit, shared with the African youth their life and scientific work in the space station.
The main venue of the event, titled “Talk with Taikonauts,” was held at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, while students from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and South Africa joined the dialogue at sub-venues. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Post Views: 208
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

HOMELESS MAN DISCOVERS A NEWBORN BABY IN A...

July 17, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Zambian president files nomination papers...

April 7, 2021

Zambian gov’t denies banning union activities in universities

October 13, 2018

Zambia engages private sector to ramp up COVID-19...

May 1, 2021

Tanzanian president orders probe into major market fire

July 12, 2021

Zimbabwean president defends Chinese investment in Africa against...

May 23, 2022

The Role of Oil and Gas Companies in...

November 10, 2021

Botswana calls on U.S. to assist with COVID-19...

August 4, 2021

5 Burundians arrested in Kenya over suspected human...

February 5, 2021

More Zambian Olympians depart for Japan

July 18, 2021