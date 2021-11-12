Trending Now
Measles outbreak declared in eastern DRC

November 12, 2021

KINSHASA, Nov. 12 — Authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) officially declared Friday a measles outbreak in eastern Maniema province.
The outbreak was confirmed by samples analysis by DRC’s National Institute of Biomedical Research, said acting governor of Maniema, Affani Idrissa Mangala, who added that the province has already reported 458 cases, including 17 deaths.
The acting governor called on the population to stay vigilant and to consult the nearest health centers in case of fever, generalized rash, conjunctivitis, cough, and cold.
In Kinshasa, DRC’s capital, four health zones have also been affected since late August by measles. (Xinhua)

