Africa Poised for Geospatial Revolution with Geospatial PPPs

AFRICA, November 20 — Africa, a continent teeming with potential, is on the brink of a geospatial revolution fueled by the strategic embrace of Geospatial Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). These partnerships, forged between governments and private entities, hold the key to unlocking Africa’s geospatial capabilities, propelling the continent towards sustainable development.

A recent policy report from the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) focusing on GeoAI underscores the leadership of sixteen African nations in geospatial PPP readiness. Notable among them are Egypt, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, and Tunisia. These nations distinguish themselves with robust spatial data infrastructures, advanced geospatial capabilities, and transparent governance, positioning them as trailblazers in impactful geospatial PPP projects.

The burgeoning African geospatial market, projected to reach US$22.64 billion by 2026, reflects the continent’s enthusiastic embrace of geospatial technologies. Key contributors to this growth include South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Nigeria. These nations have embraced satellite technology and witnessed the establishment of the African Space Agency (AfSA) in 2023.

To assess Africa’s readiness for geospatial PPPs, a comprehensive index was developed. The evaluation considered factors such as spatial data infrastructure, government-established space agencies, business and legal environments, and transparency. Sixteen African nations emerged as leaders, showcasing advanced geospatial PPP capabilities. Another twenty-six nations fall into the category of Emerging Nations, exhibiting functional spatial data infrastructures and burgeoning space agencies. Eleven nations, classified as Nascent Nations, have demonstrated receptivity to PPPs despite facing infrastructure and transparency challenges.

The study brought to light a noteworthy trend: PPPs are not confined to nations with dedicated government PPP units. Instead, African countries across all segments have enthusiastically embraced PPPs, signalling a continent-wide openness to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development.

As Africa charts its course towards economic recovery, geospatial PPPs emerge as a beacon of hope. With mature nations, emerging players, and aspiring nations, Africa is poised to leverage geospatial technology for transformative change. Geospatial PPPs, breaking traditional moulds, will empower Africa to redefine its narrative on the global stage. This shift underscores that innovation, collaboration, and geospatial prowess can pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.