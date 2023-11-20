Harare Welcomes VP Kembo Mohadi Following UNICEF World Children’s Day Commemorations in Namibia

Staff Reporter

Harare, Zimbabwe, November 20 – Vice President Kembo Mohadi returned to Zimbabwe today after representing the nation at the UNICEF World Children’s Day commemorations held in Namibia.

The event, hosted by Namibia and attended by several southern African countries, centred around the theme “Renewing our Promise for Children’s Rights.”

During the event, President Mnangagwa commended the regional cooperation aimed at safeguarding children’s rights. He emphasized the shared responsibility of the participating countries – Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – in ensuring that every child in the region has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Vice President Mohadi reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to protecting the rights of children. He highlighted the significant strides made by the government in recent years, particularly in improving access to education and healthcare for children.

Moreover, Mohadi called for sustained regional collaboration on child protection. He stressed that the four countries could pool resources to share best practices and collectively address challenges such as child poverty and abuse.

The annual UNICEF World Children’s Day commemorations, held on November 20, aim to celebrate children’s rights and raise awareness about the challenges they confront.

This year’s event held added significance as it marked the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This international treaty, legally binding, delineates the fundamental rights of children, including the right to life, education, and healthcare.

Zimbabwe, a signatory to the Convention, has made notable progress in implementing its provisions. However, challenges persist, including child poverty, child labour, and child abuse.

The government remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with UNICEF and other partners to address these challenges comprehensively. The overarching goal is to ensure that all children in Zimbabwe have the opportunity to grow up healthy and happy.