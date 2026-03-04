A transformational year as Nedbank group positions for growth

JOHANNESBURG, 3 March 2026 – Nedbank Group has delivered a resilient financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, describing the period as transformational as it positions itself for accelerated growth across key markets.

Headline earnings increased by 2% to R17.2 billion, while diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by 3%. Return on equity (ROE) was recorded at 15.4%, slightly down from 15.8% in 2024, but remaining above the group’s cost of equity (COE). The bank maintained a strong balance sheet, with CET1 and tier 1 capital ratios of 12.9% and 14.5%, respectively, enabling the declaration of a final dividend of 1104 cents per share.

Chief Executive Jason Quinn said 2025 was marked by bold strategic decisions, including the restructuring of Retail and Business Banking and Nedbank Wealth into Personal and Private Banking (PPB) and Business and Commercial Banking (BCB). Early signs show positive momentum, with PPB reporting 9% growth in active clients and improved cross-selling metrics, while BCB recorded accelerated loan payouts in the second half of the year.

The group also disposed of its 21% shareholding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated as part of a strategic reset focusing on SADC and East Africa. In January 2026, Nedbank submitted an offer to acquire a 66% stake in NCBA Group, signaling renewed expansion ambitions in the region.

Digital adoption continued to strengthen, with total clients reaching 8 million for the first time. Active users of the Nedbank Money app grew by 14% to 3 million, supporting a 15% rise in transaction values.

Looking ahead, the bank expects South Africa’s GDP growth of 1.5% in 2026 to support consumer spending and investment. While some headwinds are anticipated, Nedbank projects ROE to remain above 15% in 2026 and build towards 17% in the medium term.

