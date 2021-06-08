Uganda suspends operations of six NGOs over fraud

KAMPALA, June 8 — Uganda has suspended the operations of six Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) over alleged fraud in the east African country, a top government official said here Tuesday.

Stephen Okello, executive director of National Bureau for NGOs told reporters that some of the organizations were involved in the forgery of documents authorizing them to operate, defrauded their funders and individuals engaged in electronic fraud.

“The NGO board has noted with great concern the increasing fraudulent practices involving some NGOs and members of the general public. There are some unscrupulous individuals taking the advantage of the NGO sector to defraud their stakeholders,” said Okello.

“The NGO bureau, out of its investigations, has caused some arrests and taken action against some of the affected NGOs,” he said.

Okello said the bureau has revoked the permit and certificate of Comforter of the Afflicted Formation Home, Agape Sanctuary Ministries International and Christ Alive Glorious Ministries International over defrauding, extorting money and diversion of funds.

He added that the operations of Equal Opportunities for Women and Children in Uganda, Dankind Academy and Global Health Community Empowerment have been suspended over alleged forgery of documents, defrauding their stakeholders and electronic fraud.

Okello said the NGO bureau is currently carrying out investigations into a number of fraud related cases involving some NGOs in the country.

“We warn the general public and key stakeholders that in their dealing with some NGOs they should always be more vigilant and carry out due diligence as they transact,” said Okello.

“We caution the NGO sector to be more transparent and accountable, to avoid fraudulent practice since it tarnishes their credibility, image and reputation of the sector as a whole,” added said.

Uganda suspended operations of 208 humanitarian agencies over violations of rules governing refugees in the country in September last year. (Xinhua)