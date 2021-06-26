Uganda to import over 882,600 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in July.

KAMPALA, June 26– Uganda will import over 882,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the global COVAX facility next month to address the nationwide stockout, a top health official said Friday.

“We are expecting two more modest consignments in the first week of July and mid-July. We target to vaccinate 21.9 million people who face the highest risk of the infection,” Ruth Aceng, minister of health, said in a nationwide televised address.

At least 300,000 doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the east African country next month, according to the ministry of health.

The country received 175,200 COVID-19 AstraZeneca doses with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund and the French Embassy under the World Health Organization COVAX initiative on June 16.

The Ugandan government earlier this month suspended the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program after several hospitals and vaccination centers ran out of vaccines.

As of Friday, a total of 843,039 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uganda, according to the ministry of health. Enditem