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Home InternationalDisaster 261 foreign nationals unaccounted for after mudslide hits border port in China’s Xizang
261 foreign nationals unaccounted for after mudslide hits border port in China’s Xizang
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261 foreign nationals unaccounted for after mudslide hits border port in China’s Xizang

August 30, 2026

GYIRONG, Xizang, Aug. 30– A total of 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries have been identified as unaccounted for after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, local authorities said Sunday.

The figure was announced at a press conference held by the information office of the regional government, following a joint search and cross-checking of information by foreign affairs, public security, culture and tourism, and emergency management authorities.

Those unaccounted for include 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the United States, 15 from Britain, six from Canada, six from Australia, four from South Africa, three from Malaysia, three from Germany, three from Russia, two from Ireland, two from Estonia, two from France, two from the Netherlands, two from New Zealand, and one each from Kazakhstan, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal, Ukraine, Spain and Hungary. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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